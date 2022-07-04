Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE ARW opened at $111.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

