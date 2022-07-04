Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $69.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

