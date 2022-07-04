Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $110.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.46.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

