Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $91.12 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.24.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

