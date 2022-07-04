Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,108 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $410,670,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $263,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $77.63 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

