Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials stock opened at $172.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

