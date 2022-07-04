FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $23.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. FIG Partners lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $9.38 on Friday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.43.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 29,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at $439,730,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 1,267.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,116,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,773 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

