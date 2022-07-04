Financial Analysis: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) vs. Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -59.96% -9.33% -1.66% Heritage Financial 38.18% 10.94% 1.26%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Heritage Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heritage Financial has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 5.89 -$36.34 million N/A N/A Heritage Financial $247.45 million 3.67 $98.04 million $2.59 9.98

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services, as well as objective advice. As of January 27, 2022, it had a network of 49 banking offices located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

