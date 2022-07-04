Financial Analysis: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centerra Gold and Austin Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 3 4 0 2.57 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.40%. Austin Gold has a consensus target price of 5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and Austin Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 2.33 -$381.77 million ($1.55) -4.55 Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Austin Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -47.44% 9.21% 7.04% Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Austin Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Austin Gold (Get Rating)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration of mineral property interests in Nevada. Its principal property the Kelly Creek Project comprises options and leases covering 136.8 km2 consisting of a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. The company's other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 323 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 25.9 km2 located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 km2 located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 km2 in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.