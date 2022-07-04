Financial Comparison: Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) versus Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Douglas Elliman and Mitsubishi Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Estate 1 0 2 0 2.33

Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.52%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Mitsubishi Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.31 $98.84 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $12.02 billion 1.69 $1.38 billion $1.03 14.14

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate 11.44% 6.91% 2.33%

Dividends

Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mitsubishi Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mitsubishi Estate pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Douglas Elliman on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management of condominiums; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

