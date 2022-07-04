Financial Contrast: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) vs. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 7.40 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -3.79 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$16.95 million N/A N/A

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beauty Health and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beauty Health currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 91.66%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 657.58%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats Beauty Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

