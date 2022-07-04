Financial Survey: Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hyzon Motors and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus price target of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 256.99%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Fusion Fuel Green.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Fusion Fuel Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 120.88 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -24.58 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A $27.88 million N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyzon Motors.

Volatility and Risk

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats Hyzon Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About Fusion Fuel Green (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

