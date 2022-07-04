First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $31.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.74.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

