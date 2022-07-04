First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,375 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 4.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.60 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

