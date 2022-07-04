First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,262 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,036 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,782,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

