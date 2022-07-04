First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $15.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -743,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200,000.00%.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

