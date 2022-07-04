First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

FNLIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FNLIF opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.