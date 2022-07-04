First Quadrant LLC CA Acquires New Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPC. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

