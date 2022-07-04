First Quadrant LLC CA Buys Shares of 1,149 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 673,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 423,862 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 459,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 96,077 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPC. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

