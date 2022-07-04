First Quadrant LLC CA Buys Shares of 1,543 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 360,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.