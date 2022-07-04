First Quadrant LLC CA Sells 80,035 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Quadrant LLC CA decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 80,035 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 293,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

