First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FSWA opened at $6.76 on Monday. First Sound Bank has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, high net worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and professional service firms primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

