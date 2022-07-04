First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Purchased by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF makes up about 0.8% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

