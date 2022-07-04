First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,029 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 8.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 385.1% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 133,186 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 726.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 223,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 196,881 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

