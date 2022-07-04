FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.51.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 33,064 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,714,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 108,492 shares of company stock worth $122,802. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

