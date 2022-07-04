Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13,955.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($165.01) to £138.20 ($169.55) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($197.52) to £156 ($191.39) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($196.17) to £126 ($154.58) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($190.16) to £138 ($169.30) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $48.36 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

