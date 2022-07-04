FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONR stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. FONAR has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

