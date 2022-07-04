Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
