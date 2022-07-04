Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forma Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.