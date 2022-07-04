Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) is Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 2.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $23,006,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $134.59 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.03.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

