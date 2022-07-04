Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $134.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 133.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

