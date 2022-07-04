Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Head-To-Head Review

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 80.23% 110.77% 31.13% Telekom Austria 9.63% 15.30% 5.38%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Frontier Communications Parent and Telekom Austria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 1 3.00 Telekom Austria 0 2 0 0 2.00

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. Telekom Austria has a consensus target price of $8.15, indicating a potential downside of 38.35%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Volatility and Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telekom Austria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.96 $4.96 billion N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.62 billion 0.78 $537.71 million $1.65 8.01

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Telekom Austria on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides digital services and communications solutions to approximately 26 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil B.V.

