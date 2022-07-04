Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Up 26.6% in June

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:DROP opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Fuse Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Fuse Science (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuse Science (DROP)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.