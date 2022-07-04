FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 413,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FF opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.74. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, acquired 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $108,195.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,085,100 shares in the company, valued at $277,974,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FutureFuel by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

