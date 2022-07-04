FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raised by DA Davidson

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

PPBI stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,621,000 after acquiring an additional 174,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.