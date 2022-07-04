FY2024 EPS Estimates for Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Trader Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Auto Trader Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 720 ($8.83) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 660 ($8.10) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.31) to GBX 498 ($6.11) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.80.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

