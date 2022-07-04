Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $251.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.