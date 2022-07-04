Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 134,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

