Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has C$1.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GXE opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$323.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien bought 38,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$59,257.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 415,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$631,620.80. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$64,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,250.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 131,765 shares of company stock valued at $201,298 and sold 60,100 shares valued at $92,346.

Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

