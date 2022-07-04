Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $437.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $217.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

