General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

