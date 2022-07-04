General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has a $52.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

