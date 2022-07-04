General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

