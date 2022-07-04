Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GNOM stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 43,555 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

