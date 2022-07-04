Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Position Lessened by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $40.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.