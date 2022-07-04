Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $716.40

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 716.40 ($8.79) and last traded at GBX 725.73 ($8.90), with a volume of 362951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 781.80 ($9.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.54) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 909.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 889.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,022.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 43,652 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.45), for a total transaction of £407,273.16 ($499,660.36).

About Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

