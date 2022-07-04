Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires £153.14 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Toby Courtauld purchased 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £153.14 ($187.88).

Shares of LON:GPE opened at GBX 564 ($6.92) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 647.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 562 ($6.89) and a one year high of GBX 748 ($9.18). The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 854.55.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPE. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 780 ($9.57) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.