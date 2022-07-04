Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 363 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

PANW stock opened at $508.25 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

