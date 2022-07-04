Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $218,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,362,000.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $86.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $133.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59.

