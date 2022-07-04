Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $215,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.79. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

