Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $62.21 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.